Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 568.22 N/A -2.08 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6%

Liquidity

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 44.43% and an $48.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.8% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 19.1% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.