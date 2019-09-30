Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RARX) Reaches $24.42 After 6.00% Up Move; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Cut Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Stake

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased Yandex N V (YNDX) stake by 23.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 117,600 shares as Yandex N V (YNDX)’s stock rose 2.99%. The Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc holds 382,400 shares with $14.53M value, down from 500,000 last quarter. Yandex N V now has $11.39B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 1.37 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex

The stock of Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.42. About 150,436 shares traded. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) has risen 210.02% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 210.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RARX News: 26/03/2018 – Ra Pharmaceuticals Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 09/05/2018 – Ra Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 61c; 18/04/2018 – Ra Pharmaceuticals Appoints John C. King as Chief Commercial Officer; 14/03/2018 – RA PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT DEC 31, 2017 AND NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – RA PHARMA ON TRACK TO REPORT DATA FROM RA101495 STUDY 1H 2019; 15/05/2018 – Eventide Asset Management Buys 1.2% of Ra Pharmaceuticals; 15/05/2018 – Foresite Capital Mgmt IV Buys 1.4% of Ra Pharmaceuticals; 25/04/2018 – RA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REPORT DATA FROM RA101495 SC PHASE 2 GMG STUDY IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 14/03/2018 – Ra Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 25/04/2018 – Ra Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of RA101495 SC Phase 2 gMG Clinical Trial Design at the 70th Annual AAN MeetingThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.15B company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $25.89 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RARX worth $68.88 million more.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Good Time To Start Buying Yandex – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Yandex’s (NASDAQ:YNDX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 83%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yandex, VTB to launch investment service – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex to stream NHL games in Russia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68 million for 24.19 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria , as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP).

Analysts await Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.49 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.77% EPS growth.