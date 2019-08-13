Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RARX) EPS Estimated At $-0.48; Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Raised By $873,600 Its Red Hat (RHT) Holding

Analysts expect Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) to report $-0.48 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.04% from last quarter’s $-0.49 EPS. After having $-0.45 EPS previously, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 6.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.83% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 584,742 shares traded or 15.80% up from the average. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) has risen 210.02% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 210.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RARX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RARX); 15/05/2018 – Eventide Asset Management Buys 1.2% of Ra Pharmaceuticals; 14/03/2018 Ra Pharmaceuticals 4Q Rev $0.00; 25/04/2018 – Ra Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of RA101495 SC Phase 2 gMG Clinical Trial Design at the 70th Annual AAN Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Ra Pharmaceuticals Appoints John C. King as Chief Comml Officer; 18/04/2018 – Ra Pharmaceuticals Appoints John C. King as Chief Commercial Officer; 14/03/2018 – RA PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT DEC 31, 2017 AND NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 10/04/2018 – Ra Pharmaceuticals Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – Ra Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 61c; 25/04/2018 – RA PHARMA ON TRACK TO REPORT DATA FROM RA101495 STUDY 1H 2019

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria , as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP).

Among 2 analysts covering Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ra Pharmaceuticals has $49 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.50’s average target is 65.76% above currents $29.26 stock price. Ra Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $49 target.

