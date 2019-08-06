Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Contrasting side by side

Both Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 587.04 N/A -1.92 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.1 while its Current Ratio is 20.1. Meanwhile, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27.7 while its Quick Ratio is 27.7. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 55.00% upside potential and an average price target of $48.5. On the other hand, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 85.87% and its average price target is $20. The data provided earlier shows that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.