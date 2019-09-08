Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparing side by side

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 485.94 N/A -1.92 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 229.07 N/A -2.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.1 while its Current Ratio is 20.1. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 89.63% for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $49. Competitively uniQure N.V. has a consensus target price of $82.4, with potential upside of 85.25%. The results provided earlier shows that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than uniQure N.V., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, uniQure N.V. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than uniQure N.V.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.