Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 525.69 N/A -1.92 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 28.24 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Liquidity

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 74.88% for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $49. On the other hand, TrovaGene Inc.’s potential upside is 490.72% and its average price target is $14. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that TrovaGene Inc. seems more appealing than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8% of TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.