Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47.00% -43.50% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

$43.8 is the consensus price target of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 27.81%. The rivals have a potential upside of 131.90%. Given Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1. Competitively, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.