Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Comparing side by side

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 552.48 N/A -2.08 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 29.72 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Liquidity

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. On the competitive side is, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 48.55% for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $48.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.8% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 1.9% are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 32.42% stronger performance while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -15.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.