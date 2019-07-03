Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Comparing side by side

Both Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 561.11 N/A -2.08 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 84.81 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

20.1 and 20.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 46.26% for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $48.5. Competitively the average price target of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $33.5, which is potential 371.17% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 37.9%. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 21.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.