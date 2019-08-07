Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Comparing side by side

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 596.61 N/A -1.92 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 203.59 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $48.5, while its potential upside is 52.52%. Competitively the average price target of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $19.4, which is potential -2.12% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Fate Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.9% and 98.8%. 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.