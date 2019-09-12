Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Contrasting side by side

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 471.27 N/A -1.92 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 6.98 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival Curis Inc. is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.8. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Curis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $49, with potential upside of 95.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.9% and 24.7% respectively. 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.28% are Curis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Curis Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.