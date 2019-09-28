Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Contrasting side by side

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 35.74M -1.92 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.50M -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 132,911,863.15% -47% -43.5% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 311,872,864.35% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Its competitor Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $49, and a 104.17% upside potential. Meanwhile, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 122.22%. The results provided earlier shows that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.