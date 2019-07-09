Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 550.02 N/A -2.08 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 31.17 N/A -1.28 0.00

Demonstrates Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 49.18% for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $48.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 10.5%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.