Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Comparison side by side

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 579.89 N/A -2.08 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 41.90 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

20.1 and 20.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.52% and an $48.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is $20, which is potential 140.10% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Arcus Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.8% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.