Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)’s Financial Results Comparing With Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Both Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) and Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems Inc. 4 2.70 N/A -3.65 0.00 Smith & Nephew plc 42 4.25 N/A 1.51 30.01

Table 1 demonstrates Ra Medical Systems Inc. and Smith & Nephew plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ra Medical Systems Inc. and Smith & Nephew plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -120% -98.4% Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ra Medical Systems Inc. and Smith & Nephew plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Smith & Nephew plc 0 0 0 0.00

Ra Medical Systems Inc. has an average price target of $1.5, and a -2.60% downside potential. On the other hand, Smith & Nephew plc’s potential downside is -10.34% and its average price target is $43. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ra Medical Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Smith & Nephew plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.6% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.1% of Smith & Nephew plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.2% of Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Smith & Nephew plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Medical Systems Inc. 2.54% -19.14% -36.12% -61.34% 0% -64.4% Smith & Nephew plc 2.97% 3.93% 17.2% 19.58% 25.42% 21.56%

For the past year Ra Medical Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Smith & Nephew plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Smith & Nephew plc beats Ra Medical Systems Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.