Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)’s Financial Results Comparing With OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

This is a contrast between Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems Inc. 5 5.24 N/A -2.73 0.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 39 8.58 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ra Medical Systems Inc. and OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -47.1% -28.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ra Medical Systems Inc. are 11.6 and 11.3. Competitively, OrthoPediatrics Corp. has 10.5 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Inc. and OrthoPediatrics Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s potential upside is 40.25% and its consensus price target is $48.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.5% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares and 46.7% of OrthoPediatrics Corp. shares. 2.1% are Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 39.7% of OrthoPediatrics Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Medical Systems Inc. 1.47% 8.12% -40.66% -53.65% 0% -48.05% OrthoPediatrics Corp. -9.12% 7.05% 13.68% 41.9% 111.89% 17.49%

For the past year Ra Medical Systems Inc. had bearish trend while OrthoPediatrics Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics Corp. beats Ra Medical Systems Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.