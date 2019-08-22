Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems Inc. 4 3.84 N/A -3.65 0.00 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2 58.42 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ra Medical Systems Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -120% -98.4% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ra Medical Systems Inc. is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.5. The Current Ratio of rival Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Ra Medical Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ra Medical Systems Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ra Medical Systems Inc. has a consensus price target of $1.5, and a -28.23% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.6% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares and 61.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares. 5.2% are Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Medical Systems Inc. 2.54% -19.14% -36.12% -61.34% 0% -64.4% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19%

For the past year Ra Medical Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ra Medical Systems Inc.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.