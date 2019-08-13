Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) Reaches $1.19 Low on Aug, 13; Two Sigma Securities Increased Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) Holding

The stock of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) reached all time low today, Aug, 13 and still has $1.14 target or 4.00% below today’s $1.19 share price. This indicates more downside for the $15.39M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.14 PT is reached, the company will be worth $615,400 less. The stock decreased 57.80% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $1.19. About 255,932 shares traded or 481.06% up from the average. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) stake by 498.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc acquired 164,469 shares as Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA)’s stock declined 15.12%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 197,455 shares with $1.13M value, up from 32,986 last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta now has $32.50B valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $4.855. About 1.47 million shares traded. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 27/04/2018 – SPAIN’S BBVA BBVA.MC CEO SAYS UNCERTAINTIES AROUND NAFTA HAVE DECREASED SIGNIFICANTLY; 11/03/2018 – Bbva: BBVA and Money 20/20 Asia | BBVA 12 March 2018; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of BBVA RMBS Series; Affirms 5 Others; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – EU CLEARS ACQUISITION OF BBVA’S REAL-ESTATE BUSINESS IN SPAIN; 28/03/2018 – QUARTIERS PROPERTIES AB (PUBL) QUARTpref.ST – SIGNS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SPANISH BANK BBVA; 27/04/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC – BAD LOAN RATIO 4.4 PCT AT END-MARCH; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs On BBVA Uruguay; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cerberus delays listing of Haya until finalises deal with BBVA; 08/05/2018 – BBVA Compass launches new addition to Employee Assistance Plan, part of its benefits program: Rethink

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, makes, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company has market cap of $15.39 million. The firm offers DABRA , a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders.

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 41,182 shares to 10,118 valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 201,532 shares and now owns 2,068 shares. Bp Plc (Put) (NYSE:BP) was reduced too.