Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) EPS Estimated At $-0.68; Gentex (GNTX) Shorts Decreased By 22.7%

Analysts expect Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) to report $-0.68 EPS on August, 12.After having $-1.16 EPS previously, Ra Medical Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -41.38% EPS growth. It closed at $2.88 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) had a decrease of 22.7% in short interest. GNTX’s SI was 8.06M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 22.7% from 10.43 million shares previously. With 2.52M avg volume, 3 days are for Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)’s short sellers to cover GNTX’s short positions. The SI to Gentex Corporation’s float is 3.1%. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 438,337 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, makes, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company has market cap of $37.24 million. The firm offers DABRA , a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Gentex Corporation shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust holds 475 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 2.66M shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Prns Lc owns 31,207 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. M&T Bancorp has 35,909 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 233,357 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank Com reported 24,020 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 720,903 shares. World Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability Company invested 1.6% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.06% or 143,600 shares. Kbc Nv accumulated 100,013 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Scharf Limited Liability owns 25,583 shares. D E Shaw And Com Inc owns 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 114,949 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Shares for $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P. Nash Kevin C had bought 568 shares worth $9,985. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. Shares for $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. Wallace James H also sold $513,506 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Thursday, January 31. 120 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.00 billion. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It has a 16.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments.