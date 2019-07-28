Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems Inc. 5 5.02 N/A -2.73 0.00 PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ra Medical Systems Inc. and PAVmed Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -228%

Liquidity

Ra Medical Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, PAVmed Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PAVmed Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ra Medical Systems Inc. and PAVmed Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 15.2%. 2.1% are Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, PAVmed Inc. has 7.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Medical Systems Inc. 1.47% 8.12% -40.66% -53.65% 0% -48.05% PAVmed Inc. -8.59% -1.68% 17.86% 4.06% -19.31% 21.62%

For the past year Ra Medical Systems Inc. has -48.05% weaker performance while PAVmed Inc. has 21.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Ra Medical Systems Inc. beats PAVmed Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.