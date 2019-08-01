Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) Analysts See $-0.68 EPS; Shorts at Medifast (MED) Lowered By 9.34%

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) had a decrease of 9.34% in short interest. MED’s SI was 1.73 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.34% from 1.91 million shares previously. With 233,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)’s short sellers to cover MED’s short positions. The SI to Medifast Inc’s float is 16.39%. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $110.47. About 33,622 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M

Analysts expect Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) to report $-0.68 EPS on August, 12.After having $-1.16 EPS previously, Ra Medical Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -41.38% EPS growth. It closed at $2.83 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. – RMED – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hagens Berman Reminds Ra Medical (RMED) Investors of August 9, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of RMED, CTST, OMCL and KPTI – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “DEADLINE IMMINENT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ra Medical Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ra Medical Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, makes, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company has market cap of $36.59 million. The firm offers DABRA , a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The firm offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It has a 20.78 P/E ratio. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold Medifast, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 316 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 4,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 6,348 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd has 315,012 shares. 4,400 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 61,746 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 171,384 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 1.69 million shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management invested in 140 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Hoplite Capital Mgmt L P holds 262,260 shares. 12 West Lp reported 115,341 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 163,017 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Jpmorgan Chase And Communication owns 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 38,343 shares.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medifast: Weight Loss Heavyweight Gaining Market Share – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OPTAVIA® Hosts First Global Convention with Record-Breaking Attendance – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Medifast, Inc. to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Medifast, Inc.’s (NYSE:MED) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.