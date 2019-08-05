Ra Capital Management Trimmed Position in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) as Share Price Declined; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 45,445 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 51,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 6.37 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men; 29/05/2018 – Some of the steps that Starbucks took as part of its anti-racial bias campaign may have been a mistake, according to this former fast-food chief executive; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Looking For a Second-Quarter Jolt (Video); 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 8.66M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49 million, down from 10.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $2.925. About 1.29M shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES REPORTING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM APEX-2 PHASE 3 TRIAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in BioCryst; 29/05/2018 – BioCryst Announces Presentation of Additional Analyses of the APeX-1 Clinical Trial of BCX7353 at the 2018 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical lmmunology (EAACI) Congress; 08/03/2018 – BioCryst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst and Idera Special Meetings to Be Held on July 10; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with Idera Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and ldera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.85 million for 33.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $20.07 million activity. Shares for $4.93 million were sold by Varma Vivek C on Wednesday, February 13.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $27,310 activity.

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% negative EPS growth.

