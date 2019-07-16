Ra Capital Management Trimmed Its Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stake as Stock Declined; Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lowered Its Agilent Technologies (A) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 73.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 30,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,312 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, down from 41,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $69.95. About 2.87 million shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 24/05/2018 – Agilent and University of Duisburg-Essen Announce Collaboration Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.66M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49 million, down from 10.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 589,350 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has risen 31.78% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL PLANS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED BIOCRYST/IDERA MERGER; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9, 2018; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST REPORTS INITIATION OF PHASE 3 APEX-2 TRIAL OF BCX7353; 23/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces They Have Filed A Class Action Lawsuit Against BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX); 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL SAYS HAS “SERIOUS CONCERNS” ABOUT BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSED DEAL WITH IDERA AND ITS “DILUTIVE IMPACT” ON BIOCRYST SHAREHOLDERS; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST SAYS EMA GRANTED ORPHAN DESIGNATION FOR HAE TREATMENT; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT OPPOSES BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSE; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Special Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled for May 9, 2018; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in BioCryst; 02/04/2018 – ldera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with Pending Merger with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancshares holds 4,500 shares. 498,415 were accumulated by Dafna Capital Management Lc. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Rock Springs Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.22% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 779,406 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 40,383 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc stated it has 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 0% or 8,297 shares in its portfolio. 54,434 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Ghost Tree Cap Lc holds 500,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 168,289 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 129,306 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Baker Bros Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 15.12 million shares or 0.79% of the stock.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $157,680 activity. Shares for $10,710 were bought by ASELAGE STEVE on Wednesday, May 22. STAAB THOMAS R II sold 5,000 shares worth $49,250.

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% negative EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 240,009 shares to 263,713 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 64,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.52 million for 24.29 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl invested 0.04% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 696,594 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 66,675 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Service, New Mexico-based fund reported 8,497 shares. Oakworth Cap owns 390 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Btr Cap invested in 0.04% or 2,613 shares. Saturna Cap reported 2.14% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0.02% or 20,585 shares. Estabrook Cap Management owns 1,495 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zacks reported 0.04% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Sei Investments holds 1.04M shares. Pdts Partners Limited Co reported 0.6% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Qs Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 14,291 shares. 86,784 are held by Proshare Ltd Liability Corp. Skylands Cap Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. $685,454 worth of stock was sold by Grau Dominique on Tuesday, February 12.