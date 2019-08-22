Ra Capital Management Position in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Cut by $16.00 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Upped Its Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Holding by $2.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 92.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 44,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 92,442 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 48,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.74M market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 156,642 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Net $57.4M; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cooper-Standard’s Ratings, Cfr At Ba3; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs Previous Guidance for Full Yr 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.45

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 8.66M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49 million, down from 10.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 432,654 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL SAYS HAS “SERIOUS CONCERNS” ABOUT BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSED DEAL WITH IDERA AND ITS “DILUTIVE IMPACT” ON BIOCRYST SHAREHOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL PLANS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED BIOCRYST/IDERA MERGER; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES REPORTING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM APEX-2 PHASE 3 TRIAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 08/03/2018 – BioCryst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB™ for the Treatment of Influenza; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” BIOCRYST PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST AND IDERA SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10, 2018; 09/05/2018 – BioCryst Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 25 Days; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST SAYS EMA GRANTED ORPHAN DESIGNATION FOR HAE TREATMENT

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $27,310 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 13,336 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 3.51M shares. State Bank Of America De reported 241,372 shares. Moreover, Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc) has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 353 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 45,599 shares stake. Art Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 83,230 shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Northern Corporation reported 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Legal & General Group Public Limited Company reported 19,315 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Partners Llp has invested 0.03% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 779,365 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 11,092 shares. 265,013 were reported by Emory University. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 61,155 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 4.99M shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $49.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 63,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,714 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CPS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thb Asset Mngmt owns 7,447 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Loews Corporation holds 5,407 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 13,162 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 4,090 shares. Principal Gp owns 130,839 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). 39,894 were reported by Kennedy Mngmt. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 38,000 shares. 26 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Lc. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 2,351 shares. Pnc Serv Group Inc reported 144 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt has 83,000 shares.