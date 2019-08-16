Ra Capital Management Has Lowered Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Position by $16.00 Million; R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Cut Stake in Exact Sciences (EXAS) as Market Valuation Rose

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $119.03. About 546,896 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 8.66M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49 million, down from 10.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.93 million market cap company. It closed at $2.58 lastly. It is down 44.97% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 10/04/2018 – BioCryst and Idera Special Meetings to Be Held on July 10; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST REPORTS INITIATION OF PHASE 3 APEX-2 TRIAL OF BCX7353; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND THAT ALL CO’S STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL WITH IDERA PHARMA; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA RESCHEDULE MEETINGS TO VOTE ON PROPOSED MERGER; 24/05/2018 – BioCryst’s BCX7353 Receives European Regulatory Designations for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema; 02/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND THAT ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL AS WELL AS ALL OTHER IDERA PROPOSALS; 02/04/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 08/03/2018 – BioCryst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL PLANS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED BIOCRYST/IDERA MERGER; 02/05/2018 – BioCryst at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pier Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 6,396 shares. Stephens Ar owns 2,400 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company stated it has 1,898 shares. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Llc holds 26,055 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 5,000 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 39,274 shares. Atika Limited stated it has 2.78% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Partner Fund Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.08% or 566,359 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communications Ltd reported 23,066 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 100,000 were reported by Rhenman Prtnrs Asset Management. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 101,271 shares. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Rock Springs Mgmt LP accumulated 397,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 444,192 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Com holds 1.04 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $27,310 activity.