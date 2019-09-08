Ra Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by $16.00 Million as Valuation Declined; Packaging Amer Com Stk (PKG) Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 8.66 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49 million, down from 10.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.21M market cap company. It closed at $3.14 lastly. It is up 44.97% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Mails Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Compelling Upside Opportunity; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 29/05/2018 – BIOCRYST ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF ADDITIONAL ANALYSES OF THE APEX-1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF BCX7353 AT THE 2018 EUROPEAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY AND CLINICAL IMMUNOLOGY (EAACI) CONGRESS; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IDERA BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT IDERA STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” PROPOSED MERGER AT IDERA SPECIAL MEETING; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB™ for the Treatment of Influenza; 29/05/2018 – BioCryst Announces Presentation of Additional Analyses of the APeX-1 Clinical Trial of BCX7353 at the 2018 European Academy of; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Special Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled for May 9, 2018; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL PLANS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED BIOCRYST/IDERA MERGER; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND THAT ALL CO’S STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL WITH IDERA PHARMA; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst and Idera Special Meetings to Be Held on July 10

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (PKG) by 50.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 4,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 14,955 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 9,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $100.61. About 832,516 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $10,710 activity.

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 1.56M shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Dorsey Wright & invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Dafna Ltd Liability reported 498,415 shares. 31,037 were accumulated by Principal Financial. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Daiwa Securities Group Inc invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability reported 49,111 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 34,733 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Invesco Ltd invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 16,959 shares. Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 241,372 shares. Spark Inv Ltd owns 48,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

