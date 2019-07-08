Ra Capital Management Has Cut Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stake as Valuation Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Holder Greystone Managed Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.40 Million

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.66 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49M, down from 10.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.73. About 1.06 million shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has risen 31.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL PLANS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED BIOCRYST/IDERA MERGER; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Mails Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Compelling Upside Opportunity; 23/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces They Have Filed A Class Action Lawsuit Against BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX); 15/03/2018 – BioCryst Announces Initiation of the Phase 3 APeX-2 Trial of BCX7353 in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT OPPOSES BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSE; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND THAT ALL CO’S STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL WITH IDERA PHARMA; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST’S BCX7353 GETS EUROPEAN REGULATORY DESIGNATIONS; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST BOARD RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR IDERA MERGER; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST SAYS EMA GRANTED ORPHAN DESIGNATION FOR HAE TREATMENT; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA RESCHEDULE MEETINGS TO VOTE ON PROPOSED MERGER

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 7,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,661 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.07M, down from 113,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 902,660 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 882,910 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 129,306 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). American Gp stated it has 69,582 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 45,599 shares stake. Daiwa Secs Group Inc reported 697 shares stake. Ra Capital Mngmt Lc reported 8.66 million shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0% or 15,768 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Huntington Savings Bank reported 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Great Point Partners Limited Liability holds 4.8% or 5.96 million shares. Oakworth Cap, Alabama-based fund reported 100 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 116,320 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% negative EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 sales for $194,693 activity. STAAB THOMAS R II also sold $49,250 worth of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares. ASELAGE STEVE bought $10,710 worth of stock.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,879 shares to 68,088 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 6,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap Lp holds 112,941 shares. Glenmede Tru Commerce Na has 1.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.87M shares. Harvey Invest Co Ltd Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,441 shares. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited has 193,741 shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp reported 3.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Seven Post Inv Office LP holds 0.25% or 1,850 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Service Corp owns 21,315 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt accumulated 29,356 shares. Lord Abbett And Communications Ltd Liability Com reported 604,986 shares. 344,774 were accumulated by Asset Management. Cwh Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.7% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thompson Rubinstein Mgmt Or invested in 74,080 shares. Essex Financial Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 62,661 shares. Columbus Circle Investors owns 316,061 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,443 shares.