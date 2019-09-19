Ra Capital Management Decreased Its Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Holding by $10.54 Million; Investec Asset Management LTD Lowered Position in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) as Valuation Rose

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 54,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 995,759 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.58M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 809,745 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE)

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 6.88 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.52 million, down from 8.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $615.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 540,891 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss $30.9M; 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys New 3.2% Position in TG Therapeutics; 04/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 08/03/2018 – TGTX SEES CASH, EQUIVS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO THROUGH MID-’19; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Clinical Trials Will Be Focused on Potential Synergism Between TG-1601 and Other Drugs in TG Pipeline; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results and Business Update; 23/04/2018 – DJ TG Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGTX)

Ra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scpharmaceuticals Inc by 389,862 shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold TGTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 9.51% less from 45.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 108,324 shares. 10,091 were accumulated by United Services Automobile Association. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 29,193 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2.03M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James Serv Incorporated stated it has 153,946 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 296,186 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Commerce has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 258,296 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,387 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. American Gru has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 59,934 shares. Hikari Limited reported 50,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Millennium Llc stated it has 118,299 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 160,500 are owned by Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TG Therapeutics Announces Approximately $85 million in Equity and Debt Financings – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Presents Data for Ublituximab at ECTRIMS – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, up 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by TG Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.90% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $351,750 activity.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 625,068 shares to 648,507 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF) by 158,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.56M for 25.46 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CoreCivic gets new ICE contract for Mississippi facility – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CEO of Atlanta startup joins Georgia Power board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 167,466 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 133,741 shares. Cibc Ww Markets has 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Qs Investors Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Cleararc invested 0.21% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). M&T Retail Bank Corporation has 89,033 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Burns J W & Company Inc New York reported 18,203 shares. The California-based First Republic Inv Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon holds 0.13% or 5.34M shares in its portfolio. France-based Carmignac Gestion has invested 5.51% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 57,278 shares stake. Blair William Il invested in 1.62 million shares or 0.79% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Grp reported 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Eulav Asset Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).