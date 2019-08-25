R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

This is a contrast between R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Healthcare Information Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R1 RCM Inc. 11 1.21 N/A -0.38 0.00 Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 54 5.39 N/A -2.15 0.00

Demonstrates R1 RCM Inc. and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of R1 RCM Inc. and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R1 RCM Inc. 0.00% -377.2% -5.1% Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0.00% -32.1% -13.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of R1 RCM Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than R1 RCM Inc.

Analyst Ratings

R1 RCM Inc. and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score R1 RCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $58 average price target and a -4.56% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

R1 RCM Inc. and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75% and 87.8%. About 1.5% of R1 RCM Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. has 9.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R1 RCM Inc. -2.56% -0.55% 18.57% 58.04% 59.04% 58.24% Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 5.11% 19.65% 14.71% 7.53% 6.2% -5.47%

For the past year R1 RCM Inc. had bullish trend while Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. beats R1 RCM Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers revenue cycle management services to manage their revenue cycles, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers. The company also provides physician advisory services, which offer concurrent level of care billing classification reviews, as well as retrospective chart audits to assist hospitals in properly billing payers for selected services. It serves single or multi-hospital healthcare systems, including faith-based healthcare systems, community healthcare systems, academic medical centers and their affiliated ambulatory clinics, and physician practice groups. The company was formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc. and changed its name to R1 RCM Inc. in January 2017. R1 RCM Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to enhance patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, which is used by at-risk healthcare organizations to access its patients' medication-related information; MedWise Advisor that allows for components of EireneRx to be used independently and by a broader healthcare audience; and NiaRx, an educational software platform used in the pharmacy educational community. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management and risk adjustment. It also serves prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.