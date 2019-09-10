R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) and Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL), both competing one another are Healthcare Information Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R1 RCM Inc. 11 1.17 N/A -0.38 0.00 Omnicell Inc. 79 3.57 N/A 0.93 80.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of R1 RCM Inc. and Omnicell Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) and Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R1 RCM Inc. 0.00% -377.2% -5.1% Omnicell Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

R1 RCM Inc.’s 0.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 91.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Omnicell Inc.’s beta is 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of R1 RCM Inc. Its rival Omnicell Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.5 respectively. Omnicell Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than R1 RCM Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75% of R1 RCM Inc. shares and 97.4% of Omnicell Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of R1 RCM Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are Omnicell Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R1 RCM Inc. -2.56% -0.55% 18.57% 58.04% 59.04% 58.24% Omnicell Inc. 6.67% -14.86% -6.56% 19.38% 28.56% 22.81%

For the past year R1 RCM Inc. was more bullish than Omnicell Inc.

Summary

Omnicell Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors R1 RCM Inc.

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers revenue cycle management services to manage their revenue cycles, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers. The company also provides physician advisory services, which offer concurrent level of care billing classification reviews, as well as retrospective chart audits to assist hospitals in properly billing payers for selected services. It serves single or multi-hospital healthcare systems, including faith-based healthcare systems, community healthcare systems, academic medical centers and their affiliated ambulatory clinics, and physician practice groups. The company was formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc. and changed its name to R1 RCM Inc. in January 2017. R1 RCM Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems. The company also provides OmniLinkRx, a prescription routing system; WorkflowRx, an automated pharmacy storage, retrieval, and packaging system; Central and Satellite Pharmacy Manager, an automated pharmacy storage and retrieval system; Controlled Substance Management, a controlled substance inventory management system; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications. In addition, it offers Omnicell Supply Management System, which automates the management and dispensing of medical and surgical supplies; Omnicell Tissue Center, which manages the chain of custody for bone and tissue specimens; OptiFlex MS that manages medical and surgical supplies; OptiFlex SS, a module for the perioperative areas; OptiFlex CL, a module for the cardiac catheterization lab and other procedure areas. Further, Omnicell, Inc. offers Mach4 Pharma Systems Medimat, a robotic dispensing system for handling the stocking and retrieval of medications; IV Solutions; software; and consumable medication blister cards, packaging equipment, and ancillary products and services to institutional pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.