R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) and MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) compete against each other in the Healthcare Information Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R1 RCM Inc. 11 1.07 N/A -0.38 0.00 MTBC Inc. 27 0.85 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of R1 RCM Inc. and MTBC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R1 RCM Inc. 0.00% -377.2% -5.1% MTBC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

R1 RCM Inc. and MTBC Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75% and 0%. Insiders held 1.5% of R1 RCM Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are MTBC Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R1 RCM Inc. -2.56% -0.55% 18.57% 58.04% 59.04% 58.24% MTBC Inc. -0.51% -1.3% 0.97% 3.61% 3.4% 6.74%

For the past year R1 RCM Inc. has stronger performance than MTBC Inc.

Summary

R1 RCM Inc. beats MTBC Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers revenue cycle management services to manage their revenue cycles, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers. The company also provides physician advisory services, which offer concurrent level of care billing classification reviews, as well as retrospective chart audits to assist hospitals in properly billing payers for selected services. It serves single or multi-hospital healthcare systems, including faith-based healthcare systems, community healthcare systems, academic medical centers and their affiliated ambulatory clinics, and physician practice groups. The company was formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc. and changed its name to R1 RCM Inc. in January 2017. R1 RCM Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.