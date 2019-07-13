R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Reaches $13.02 52-Week High; Ancora Advisors Has Lifted Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake By $842,373

The stock of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) hit a new 52-week high and has $13.54 target or 4.00% above today’s $13.02 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.44 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $13.54 price target is reached, the company will be worth $57.60 million more. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 628,761 shares traded. R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has risen 48.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RCM News: 09/03/2018 – R1 RCM 4Q GAAP Net Services Rev $140.3M; 09/03/2018 – R1 RCM INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $50 MLN TO $55 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ R1 RCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCM); 17/05/2018 – TONGAAT HULETT LTD TONJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY R1,958 BLN COMPARED TO R2,333 BLN; 23/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – HY OPERATING LOSS OF R1 472 MLN (2017: OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN); 26/03/2018 – R1: STEVE SHULMAN RESIGNS AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/03/2018 – SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOARD HAS DEEMED IT PRUDENT TO EMBARK ON A CAPITAL RAISE EXERCISE OF R1.5 BLN IN ORDER TO DE-RISK COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 09/05/2018 – R1 RCM SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $50M-$55M, EST. $53.3M; 09/05/2018 – R1 RCM 1Q SERVICE REV. $147.3M, EST. $152.0M; 16/05/2018 – R1 RCM Receives HFMA Peer Review Designation

Ancora Advisors Llc increased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 8.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc acquired 4,457 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 14.31%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 55,356 shares with $10.51M value, up from 50,899 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $162.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.99. About 1.89 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased Utah Med Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UTMD) stake by 12,683 shares to 62,799 valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gcp Applied Technologies Inc stake by 234,220 shares and now owns 122,473 shares. Allscripts Healthcare Solution (NASDAQ:MDRX) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. McDonald’s had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 1. UBS maintained the shares of MCD in report on Tuesday, June 11 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of MCD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, June 7. Cowen & Co maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $205 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Stephens.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. 3,036 shares valued at $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 22,036 shares valued at $3.99M was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. Hoovel Catherine A. also sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $5.41M was made by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Inv Management holds 0.74% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 11,893 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Co holds 0.27% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 55,235 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 604,774 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Rowland And Com Inv Counsel Adv reported 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Tiedemann Advsr Limited Co has 0.07% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Miracle Mile Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 3,949 shares. Janney Limited Co holds 1,921 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 11,930 were accumulated by First United Natl Bank. 7,120 are held by Boyar Asset Management. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.36% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 5,155 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,526 shares. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh holds 0.04% or 1,087 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 906,433 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability has invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Private Na holds 17,736 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio.

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services for healthcare providers in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. It offers revenue cycle management services to manage their revenue cycles, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides physician advisory services, which offer concurrent level of care billing classification reviews, as well as retrospective chart audits to assist hospitals in properly billing payers for selected services.