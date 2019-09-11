R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is a company in the Healthcare Information Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75% of R1 RCM Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Healthcare Information Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand R1 RCM Inc. has 1.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.59% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has R1 RCM Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R1 RCM Inc. 0.00% -377.20% -5.10% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares R1 RCM Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio R1 RCM Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for R1 RCM Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score R1 RCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 2.92 2.78

As a group, Healthcare Information Services companies have a potential upside of 57.71%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of R1 RCM Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R1 RCM Inc. -2.56% -0.55% 18.57% 58.04% 59.04% 58.24% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year R1 RCM Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of R1 RCM Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, R1 RCM Inc.’s rivals have 2.85 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. R1 RCM Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than R1 RCM Inc.

Volatility and Risk

R1 RCM Inc. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.09. Competitively, R1 RCM Inc.’s rivals are 14.44% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Dividends

R1 RCM Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

R1 RCM Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors R1 RCM Inc.

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers revenue cycle management services to manage their revenue cycles, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers. The company also provides physician advisory services, which offer concurrent level of care billing classification reviews, as well as retrospective chart audits to assist hospitals in properly billing payers for selected services. It serves single or multi-hospital healthcare systems, including faith-based healthcare systems, community healthcare systems, academic medical centers and their affiliated ambulatory clinics, and physician practice groups. The company was formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc. and changed its name to R1 RCM Inc. in January 2017. R1 RCM Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.