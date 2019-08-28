R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is a company in the Healthcare Information Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75% of R1 RCM Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Healthcare Information Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand R1 RCM Inc. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.59% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have R1 RCM Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R1 RCM Inc. 0.00% -377.20% -5.10% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares R1 RCM Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio R1 RCM Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for R1 RCM Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score R1 RCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 3.00 2.75

The rivals have a potential upside of 60.38%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of R1 RCM Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R1 RCM Inc. -2.56% -0.55% 18.57% 58.04% 59.04% 58.24% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year R1 RCM Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

R1 RCM Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, R1 RCM Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.85 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. R1 RCM Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than R1 RCM Inc.

Volatility & Risk

R1 RCM Inc. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.09. Competitively, R1 RCM Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.86 which is 14.44% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

R1 RCM Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

R1 RCM Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors R1 RCM Inc.

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers revenue cycle management services to manage their revenue cycles, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers. The company also provides physician advisory services, which offer concurrent level of care billing classification reviews, as well as retrospective chart audits to assist hospitals in properly billing payers for selected services. It serves single or multi-hospital healthcare systems, including faith-based healthcare systems, community healthcare systems, academic medical centers and their affiliated ambulatory clinics, and physician practice groups. The company was formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc. and changed its name to R1 RCM Inc. in January 2017. R1 RCM Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.