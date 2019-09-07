R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) and HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Comparing side by side

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) and HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) are two firms in the Healthcare Information Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R1 RCM Inc. 11 1.14 N/A -0.38 0.00 HealthStream Inc. 27 3.49 N/A 0.41 69.56

In table 1 we can see R1 RCM Inc. and HealthStream Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us R1 RCM Inc. and HealthStream Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R1 RCM Inc. 0.00% -377.2% -5.1% HealthStream Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.3%

Risk and Volatility

R1 RCM Inc. is 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.09. Competitively, HealthStream Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of R1 RCM Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival HealthStream Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. HealthStream Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than R1 RCM Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for R1 RCM Inc. and HealthStream Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score R1 RCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HealthStream Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, HealthStream Inc.’s average price target is $28, while its potential upside is 8.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

R1 RCM Inc. and HealthStream Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75% and 72.7%. Insiders held 1.5% of R1 RCM Inc. shares. Comparatively, HealthStream Inc. has 17.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R1 RCM Inc. -2.56% -0.55% 18.57% 58.04% 59.04% 58.24% HealthStream Inc. 4.52% 8.95% 7.7% 13.73% 2.5% 16.94%

For the past year R1 RCM Inc. has stronger performance than HealthStream Inc.

Summary

HealthStream Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors R1 RCM Inc.

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers revenue cycle management services to manage their revenue cycles, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers. The company also provides physician advisory services, which offer concurrent level of care billing classification reviews, as well as retrospective chart audits to assist hospitals in properly billing payers for selected services. It serves single or multi-hospital healthcare systems, including faith-based healthcare systems, community healthcare systems, academic medical centers and their affiliated ambulatory clinics, and physician practice groups. The company was formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc. and changed its name to R1 RCM Inc. in January 2017. R1 RCM Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce, patient experience, and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. The company operates in three segments: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions, and HealthStream Provider Solutions. It offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services. The company also provides applications for recruiting and applicant tracking; learning; performance appraisal; compensation management; succession planning; competency management; credentialing and privileging; provider enrollment; disclosure management; clinical development; simulation-based education; and industry-sponsored training. Its patient experience solutions provide customers with Patient Insights, Employee Insights, Physician Insights, Community Insights surveys, data analyses of survey results, and other research-based measurement tools. In addition, the company offers EchoCredentialing, a platform that manages medical staff credentialing and privileging processes; EchoOneApp, an enrollment platform; EchoAccess, a platform that supports hospital call centers; EchoAnalytics, which offers a range of validation tools; and EchoOnboarding, an onboarding dashboard with a workflow functionality and onboarding navigator tools. It markets its products and services to healthcare industry, including private, not for profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. HealthStream, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.