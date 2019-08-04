R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 4 0.02 N/A -0.26 0.00 TransUnion 68 6.15 N/A 1.61 51.45

Table 1 demonstrates R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and TransUnion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and TransUnion’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3% TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5%

Risk & Volatility

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TransUnion has a 1.01 beta and it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company are 1.6 and 1.3. Competitively, TransUnion has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransUnion.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and TransUnion.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0 0 0 0.00 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, TransUnion’s potential upside is 3.13% and its consensus target price is $84.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of TransUnion are owned by institutional investors. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of TransUnion shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99% TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76%

For the past year R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has -48.99% weaker performance while TransUnion has 45.76% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors TransUnion beats R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.