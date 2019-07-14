R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)’s Financial Results Comparing With International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

As Business Services businesses, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 4 0.02 N/A -0.26 0.00 International Money Express Inc. 12 2.24 N/A -0.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and International Money Express Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3% International Money Express Inc. 0.00% -7% -3.5%

Liquidity

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, International Money Express Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. International Money Express Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.8% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.2% of International Money Express Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 65% of International Money Express Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company -14.2% -32.73% -49.92% -52.64% -54.74% -25.25% International Money Express Inc. 3.06% 0% 5.94% -3.65% 21.3% 1.42%

For the past year R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has -25.25% weaker performance while International Money Express Inc. has 1.42% stronger performance.

Summary

International Money Express Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.