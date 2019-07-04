R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Since R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 4 0.02 N/A -0.26 0.00 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 15 0.50 N/A 1.89 7.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 6.9%

Liquidity

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.8% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares are held by institutional investors while 98.5% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company -14.2% -32.73% -49.92% -52.64% -54.74% -25.25% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -7.75% -7.2% -12.85% -18.23% -16.43% 0.07%

For the past year R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company had bearish trend while Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.