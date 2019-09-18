R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 0.04 N/A -0.26 0.00 Cimpress N.V. 95 1.45 N/A 1.70 56.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Cimpress N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Cimpress N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3% Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3%

Risk & Volatility

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cimpress N.V.’s 91.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Cimpress N.V.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cimpress N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Cimpress N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0 0 0 0.00 Cimpress N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Cimpress N.V. has an average price target of $114, with potential downside of -13.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.9% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares and 90.4% of Cimpress N.V. shares. Insiders held 3.6% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Cimpress N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99% Cimpress N.V. 1.11% 6.73% 6.93% -16.82% -32.97% -6.74%

For the past year R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was more bearish than Cimpress N.V.

Summary

Cimpress N.V. beats R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company on 8 of the 9 factors.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.