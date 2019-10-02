R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Reaches $3.49 After 7.00% Down Move; BIOSYENT ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (BIOYF) Shorts Down By 94.12%

The stock of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.99% or $0.303 during the last trading session, reaching $3.487. About 804,175 shares traded. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) has declined 64.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RRD News: 18/04/2018 – RR DONNELLEY & SONS CO – CERTAIN UNALLOCATED COSTS REPORTED IN COMPANY’S CORPORATE SEGMENT WILL NOT BE IMPACTED BY NEW STRUCTURE; 01/05/2018 – RR Donnelley Backs FY18 Sales $6.80B-$7B; 02/05/2018 – LSC COMMUNICATIONS TO ACQUIRE RRD’S PRINT LOGISTICS COMPONENT; 18/04/2018 – RR Donnelley Unveils New Segment Reporting Structure; 01/05/2018 – RR Donnelley Backs FY18 Adj EPS 90c-Adj EPS $1.20; 01/05/2018 – RRD REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – RRD Launches “SuperDoc” Web Statement Enhancement; 31/05/2018 – RRD International Appoints Bridget Martell, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer and Promotes Maryann Krane to Senior Vice President,; 06/04/2018 – R.R. Donnelley & Sons Board Member Jeffrey G. Katz Won’t Stand for Re-Electio; 01/05/2018 – RR Donnelley 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 10cThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $246.88M company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $3.24 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RRD worth $17.28M less.

BIOSYENT INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) had a decrease of 94.12% in short interest. BIOYF’s SI was 100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 94.12% from 1,700 shares previously. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.1691 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7091. About 846 shares traded. BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BioSyent: Will This Canadian Success Story Continue? – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “BioSyent: A High Growth Niche Pharma Company With Some Catalysts For Sustainable Performance – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2015. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Automodular: Sometimes Good Things Come To Those Who Wait – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 23, 2018 was also an interesting one.

BioSyent Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells various pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $64.74 million. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells and is indicated for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository designed to help healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer. It has a 16.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise Cathejell, a product indicated for surface anesthesia and lubrication during various procedures, including cystoscopy, catheterization, endourethral operation, endoscopy, proctoscopy, rectoscopy, and tracheal intubation, as well as used for the symptomatic treatment of pain in connection with cystitis and urethritis.