R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Reaches $2.35 After 4.00% Up Move; Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Covered By 5 Bulls

The stock of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.16% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $2.345. About 500,770 shares traded. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) has declined 64.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RRD News: 18/04/2018 – RR DONNELLEY & SONS CO – INTRODUCES NEW SEGMENT REPORTING STRUCTURE; 31/05/2018 – RRD International Appoints Bridget Martell, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer and Promotes Maryann Krane to Senior Vice President, Program Leadership; 09/05/2018 – RRD Builds for Future with Maureen Powers as new President of RMS; 02/05/2018 – LSC COMMUNICATIONS TO ACQUIRE RRD’S PRINT LOGISTICS COMPONENT; 15/05/2018 – RRD Partnering with Walletron to Accelerate Mobile Wallet Adoption; 18/04/2018 – RRD TO NOW REPORT RESULTS UNDER TWO NEW SEGMENTS; 18/04/2018 – RRD Realigns Organizational Structure to Drive Growth Strategy; 01/05/2018 – R.R. Donnelley Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 01/05/2018 – RR Donnelley 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 02/05/2018 – LSC Communications And RRD Enter Into A Definitive Agreement For LSC To Acquire The Print Logistics Component Of RRD’s Logistics BusinessThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $166.03 million company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $2.44 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RRD worth $6.64 million more.

Among 7 analysts covering Man Group PLC (LON:EMG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Man Group PLC has GBX 206 highest and GBX 155 lowest target. GBX 177’s average target is 6.05% above currents GBX 166.9 stock price. Man Group PLC had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 28 by UBS. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Friday, April 12. On Tuesday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. UBS maintained the shares of EMG in report on Monday, April 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. The stock of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, August 13. See Man Group plc (LON:EMG) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 185.00 New Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 180.00 New Target: GBX 188.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 New Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: GBX 155.00 Initiates Starts

15/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 180.00 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 206.00 Initiates Starts

More notable recent R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RRD Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) And Taking A 96% Loss Square On The Chin – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Consider This Before Buying R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) For The 4.1% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hormel Foods Recognizes RRD with Spirit of Excellence Award – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company has market cap of $166.03 million. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions.