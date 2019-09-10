R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 0.03 N/A -0.26 0.00 Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76

Table 1 highlights R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Stantec Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3% Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.77 shows that R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Stantec Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Stantec Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Stantec Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares are held by institutional investors while 79.7% of Stantec Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of Stantec Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99% Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92%

For the past year R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has -48.99% weaker performance while Stantec Inc. has 8.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Stantec Inc. beats R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.