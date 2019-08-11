R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.41% of all Business Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has 3.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4.00% -0.30% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.97 2.74 2.59

As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 59.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has -48.99% weaker performance while R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s peers have 42.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.56 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.77. In other hand, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s competitors have beta of 1.15 which is 15.29% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s peers beat R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company on 3 of the 4 factors.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.