R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Business Services company, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.41% of all Business Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 2,346,911,248.99% 4.00% -0.30% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 60.90M 3 0.00 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.94 2.32 2.58

The competitors have a potential upside of 36.95%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company had bearish trend while R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company are 1.6 and 1.3. Competitively, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s competitors have 1.56 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.77. Competitively, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s competitors are 15.29% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s rivals beat R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.