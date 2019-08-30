R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) and Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Comparing side by side

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 0.03 N/A -0.26 0.00 Genpact Limited 37 2.38 N/A 1.47 26.92

In table 1 we can see R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Genpact Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Genpact Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3% Genpact Limited 0.00% 20.3% 7.9%

Risk & Volatility

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.77 beta. Competitively, Genpact Limited’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Genpact Limited is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Genpact Limited.

Analyst Ratings

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Genpact Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0 0 0 0.00 Genpact Limited 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Genpact Limited has an average target price of $45, with potential upside of 9.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.9% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares and 96.1% of Genpact Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Genpact Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99% Genpact Limited 0.43% 2.51% 11.12% 33.96% 31.43% 47.02%

For the past year R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has -48.99% weaker performance while Genpact Limited has 47.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Genpact Limited beats R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management services worldwide. The company offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company offers enterprise application services comprising business intelligence and data services, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, and technology integration; IT infrastructure management services, including end user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and collections and customer services in the areas of consumer banking, business-to-business finance, and mortgage servicing. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.