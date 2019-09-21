R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 0.03 N/A -0.26 0.00 Avaya Holdings Corp. 14 0.40 N/A 1.54 7.81

In table 1 we can see R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Avaya Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Avaya Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3% Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 8.8% 2.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Avaya Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Avaya Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Avaya Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99% Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31%

For the past year R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was more bearish than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Summary

Avaya Holdings Corp. beats R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company on 7 of the 8 factors.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.