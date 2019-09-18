R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Upped Its Mylan N V (MYL) Position by $28.56 Million; As American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Stock Price Declined, Holder Burney Co Cut by $468,636 Its Holding

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80B, up from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 1.60 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.38, REV VIEW $12.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Will Be Responsible for Sales Activity of Product in European Countries; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Rev $2.68B; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mylan Inc. Proposed Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 12/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo wins a reprieve for Advair; AstraZeneca delays lung cancer trial results; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: New/Generic Drug Approvals – MYLAN LABS LTD – Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209592 March 22, 2018; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT

Burney Co decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 39,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 56,285 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $718,000, down from 95,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 2.56M shares traded or 4.62% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73M and $122.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,832 shares to 63,100 shares, valued at $4.80B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 1,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,200 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AXL’s profit will be $70.82M for 3.18 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold AXL shares while 49 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 112.51 million shares or 1.05% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 2.00 million shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Limited Liability Corporation invested in 16,587 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Management Ltd Company reported 24,646 shares. Aristeia Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.15% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 345,578 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 44,269 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 666,680 shares. Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 61,788 shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 174 shares. 5.67M are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 48,252 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Ameritas Invest Partners reported 0.01% stake.