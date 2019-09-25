R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Market Valuation Declined; Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Upped Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stake by $2.83 Million

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 56.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88 million, up from 57,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $89.57. About 653,662 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 5.7 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines Takes Delivery of the Fuel Efficient 737 MAX 9; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL REAFFIRMS YEAR EPS FORECAST IN SLIDES; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY Adj EPS $7.00-Adj EPS $8.50; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 6.1% :UAL US; 24/05/2018 – United Continental appoints first female board chair; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES-INCREASING SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON’S GEORGE BUSH INTERCONTINENTAL AIRPORT&HAVANA’S JOSÉ MARTÍ; 17/05/2018 – UNITED SAYS LEVY WILL BE REPLACED BY EXECUTIVE GERRY LADERMAN

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management sold 5,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 63,100 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80B, down from 68,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $76.51. About 1.98 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Government Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – COMMENCEMENT OF A TRANSACTION TO REPURCHASE FOUR SERIES OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 21/03/2018 – China intellectual property filings soar, hard to judge if it plays fair -UN; 11/04/2018 – Qualcomm Unveils the Vision Intelligence Platform Purpose-built for IoT Devices Powered by Latest Advances in Camera, Al and Computer Vision; 08/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Google, Qualcomm team up to support fast commercial availability of Android P; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – WILL ALSO FOCUS R&D SPEND TO QUALCOMM’S 5G TECHNOLOGIES THAT ARE “ESSENTIAL TO THE U.S.”; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura reported 182,100 shares. Cap Fund Management holds 0.05% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 62,402 shares. Shellback Cap Ltd Partnership invested 2.73% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 108,922 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ajo Lp holds 1.07% or 2.36M shares. Proffitt Goodson stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Utah Retirement owns 20,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 10,293 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Maverick Cap Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 20,740 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 607,458 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 2.71 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 2,365 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability holds 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 183 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 4,570 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 182 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “United Airlines CEO sits for fireside chat at Chicago aviation conference – Chicago Business Journal” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DE, DTE, UAL – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FOCUS-Crisis-hit Boeing readies huge effort to return 737 MAX to the skies – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: AAL & UAL Extend 737 MAX Grounding Period, ALK in Focus – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines to Suspend Two Global Services on Low Demand – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Capital Ltd has invested 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 30,993 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Horan Cap Advsr Limited Com owns 32,809 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sandler Capital reported 64,232 shares. Peoples Fin Service owns 8,719 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 11,083 were reported by First City Management. Schwartz Investment Counsel stated it has 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.32% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 3,990 shares. Atlantic Union Bank has invested 0.87% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Perkins Coie Tru Co has invested 1.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 193,307 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.78 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73 million and $122.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1,500 shares to 94,800 shares, valued at $1.80B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.