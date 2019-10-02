R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Trimmed By $15.54 Million Its Hcp (HCP) Holding; Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Has 1.17 Sentiment

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased Hcp Inc (HCP) stake by 4.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management sold 486 shares as Hcp Inc (HCP)’s stock rose 6.68%. The R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management holds 10,833 shares with $346.44M value, down from 11,319 last quarter. Hcp Inc now has $17.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 1.50 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 34 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 29 sold and trimmed holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now own: 17.87 million shares, up from 14.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 21 Increased: 22 New Position: 12.

More notable recent Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JFR: Senior Loan CEF With Fully Covered 7.69% Yield At A -12.21% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund At A 13% Discount To Net Asset Value – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nuveen Floating Rate Income – Time To Take Profits – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2017. More interesting news about Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Floating Rate Bond Funds – 7% (And Rising) Yields! – Seeking Alpha” published on December 23, 2016 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form SC TO-I Nuveen Mortgage Opportun Filed by: Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund for 103,600 shares. Q Global Advisors Llc owns 95,646 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.69% invested in the company for 1.62 million shares. The Illinois-based Coe Capital Management Llc has invested 0.36% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 616,152 shares.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $552.10 million. It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It has a 111.26 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 177,145 shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Security Capital Research And Mngmt has 6.04% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 3.94 million shares. First Co reported 11,301 shares stake. First Advisors Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 433,150 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Da Davidson stated it has 190,119 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Becker Cap Mngmt owns 374,756 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Bb&T Lc owns 31,692 shares. Element Mgmt Limited owns 50,197 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 38,710 shares. National Pension holds 0.07% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 670,487 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 6,326 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh has 30,593 shares. Presima holds 0.05% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 10,500 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division owns 38,544 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 0.02% stake.

Among 4 analysts covering HCP (NYSE:HCP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HCP has $3700 highest and $3200 lowest target. $35.20’s average target is -1.57% below currents $35.76 stock price. HCP had 10 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $3700 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $3400 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report. JP Morgan maintained HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) on Tuesday, September 10 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCP reduces its reliance on Brookdale Senior Living – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCP’s credit rating gets a boost from Fitch – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “HCP Upgraded by Fitch Ratings to BBB+ with Stable Outlook – PRNewswire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “HCP Announces Series of Mutually Beneficial Transactions with Brookdale – PRNewswire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $211.18M for 20.79 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.