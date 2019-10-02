R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Stake in General Electric Co (GE) Decreased by $16.80 Million; Applied Matls (AMAT) Shareholder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Cut Holding as Stock Value Rose

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 68.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 28,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 12,935 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581,000, down from 40,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 3.56 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 10,183 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.92M, down from 11,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 27.17 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 08/03/2018 – TARGET – STOCKTON PREVIOUSLY WORKED AT GE; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 21/05/2018 – GE: DEAL EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ HOLDERS; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 24); 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – HAS MORE THAN $200 MLN IN ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS IN MEXICO, RUSSIA AND GERMANY; 04/04/2018 – GE Power and Alstom picked to build Polish Ostroleka power plant; 07/03/2018 – GE: REPORTS OF NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GE’S COSTS `UNGROUNDED’; 23/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC SAYS PLANNING TO EXIT 2018 WITH $15 BLN PLUS OF INDUSTRIAL CASH; 05/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES – SECURED $150 MLN TO REFINANCE & EXPAND LOS GUINDOS OPEN-CYCLE THERMOELECTRIC POWER PLANT IN CENTRAL CHILE

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 25,681 shares to 32,330 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.05 million for 16.26 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt holds 0.44% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 214,300 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cypress Capital Gp has 7,450 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability reported 93,653 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com reported 4.37M shares. Strategic Wealth Grp Limited reported 21,310 shares. Mirae Asset Invests reported 184,072 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.06% or 14,100 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Company Tn has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cohen Cap Inc has invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). West Coast Financial Lc accumulated 180,900 shares. Sit Assocs stated it has 0.66% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). First Tru Advisors Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 2.91 million shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd reported 239,002 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Lp invested in 12,059 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 66,103 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 1.51M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 45,206 were accumulated by Valley Natl Advisers Inc. Credit Agricole S A has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 151,044 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Co accumulated 43,844 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank accumulated 34,542 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ims Cap Management holds 0.77% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 99,322 shares. Chemical Bancorporation reported 18,320 shares. Exchange Capital Management reported 20,340 shares. The New York-based Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Arcadia Investment Corporation Mi invested in 4,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated stated it has 62,205 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 5.18M shares. Washington Tru Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Logan Capital Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 235,500 shares.

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73 million and $122.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1,500 shares to 94,800 shares, valued at $1.80 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 16.38 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.